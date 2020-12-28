Kelly Rowland and Tim Witherspoon Can’t Get Alone Time Around Titan

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Witherspoon found a 6-year-old between them while trying to enjoy some loving with each other.

The parents to son, Titan had planned quite the romantic event for themselves; building forts, dancing to some slow music and just enjoying each other.

However, Titan had other plans for his parents and made sure to get into the mix.

Sharing a video of a three of them slow dancing, Kelly Rowland wrote;

“Video Dump:

Top of Quarantine, when you’re making forts, and trying to have a moment with yo’ husband…and the kid cuts in. P.S. he know he bored. Lol”

