Kelly Khumalo Shares Risque Visuals for ‘Undithatha Kancinci’

Kelly Khumalo is not afraid to flaunt her body.

The singer shared a series of risqué video and snaps from her new music video shoot for her latest single, Undithatha Kancinci on Instagram.

Times Live noted that she had sat down for an interview in which she explained that the song was about her claiming back her power through music as she was tired of being overlooked.

And in the video which symbolised “freedom,” the singer wrote, “Your Goliath is your platform, it’s a place for you to strut your stuff, a place to show the devil who’s Boss!”

Check out some of the photos/video below: