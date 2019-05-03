Kelly Clarkson Undergoes Appendix Surgery After Hosting 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that after she finished hosting the Billboard Music Awards on, she went to the hospital and had her appendix removed.

The iconic singer had performed her new song, “Broken & Beautiful” and even nailed her hosting duties. However, fans didn’t know she was in pain the whole time.

She only confirmed the news in a tweet on Thursday, writing, “Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain.”

“BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn,” she added.

See the tweet below.

