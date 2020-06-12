Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Husband After 7 Years

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are over.

The singer and talk show host filed court papers to end the marriage under her married name, Kelly Blackstock, on June 4 in Los Angeles, THR is reporting.

The duo have a 5-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

In her court paper, Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requested that she not be required to pay Blackstock spousal support, and she added that she wants her legal last name be restored to Clarkson.

The duo also had a prenuptial agreement.

TheClarkson and Blackstock wedded in October 2013.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

