Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Emmy Awards by Challenging John Legend for the EGOT

Congratulations to Kelly Clarkson!

Last night, the singer-show host was declared the winner of the Daytime Emmy Award for the Entertainment Show Host, beating “The Talk” hosts, the hosts of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” the “GMA3” team, and “Maury.

Celebrating this feat, Clarkson thanked her entire crew, before going on to remind John Legend that she is halfway to becoming an EGOT (that is, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner, which John Legend already is).

Watch out @johnlegend I’m comin’ for that EGOT status,” she said in her hilarious tweet. And fans are already celebrating this new feat with her.

Check her out below.

