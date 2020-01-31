Kelis recently spoke up again about her alleged abusive relationship with her ex Nas.

The singer sat down with the folks at Guardian, where she talked about her failed relationship with the Neptunes, Nas, and said she felt compelled to leave Nas after she saw the photographs of Rihanna after she was assaulted by Chris Brown.

“It just woke me up,” Kelis said, adding that her pregnancy made her realise how urgently she needed to leave. “I can endure a lot, but I’m not prepared to bring someone else into this. So I’m done.”

Kelis got together with Nas when she was young, which she attributes to why she didn’t see the “red flags” early on. “I was really young and didn’t know that love isn’t enough,” she continued. “It was crazy from the start, but I think as girls we’re taught that that’s what love is, like you can’t breathe without them. What kind of shit is that? I want to breathe!”

