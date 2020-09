Kelis has welcomed her first daughter with husband, Mike Mora.

The singer, songwriter and chef, took to her social media to announce the birth of the newborn with a sweet picture of her baby’s fingers wrapped around hers.

She captioned the sweet shot,

“She’s just the sweetest little thing”.

Back in August, Kelis announced she was expecting her third child after she shared the result of her pregnancy test online. This is her second child with her husband, as Kelis shares a son with rapper, Nas.

