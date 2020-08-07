Keke Palmer to Host MTV VMAs Award Show

Keke Palmer has been announced as the host of the 2020 MTV VMAs, and this comes after she went viral for urging members of the National Guard to march with racial justice protesters in Los Angeles during the George Floyd murder uprising.

“You have a president talking about the Second Amendment as a use for people to come out here and use firearms against the people protesting. This is the message that we’re seeing,” she said in the video that went viral on social media. “You have to pay attention to what’s going on. We have a president that’s trying to incite a race war, and when the borders are closed. We can’t leave. You have people in here that need your help. This is when you and y’all can stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.”

She has since before a popular figure since that video surfaced.

Now, she is set to host the 2020 Video Music Awards in New York City,which is themed around honouring “the spirit and resilience” of the city hit particularly hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic this spring.

Congratulations to her!

