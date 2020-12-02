Keke Palmer Shares Struggle with Severe Acne Caused by PCOS

Keke Planer has revealed her struggle with sever acne brought on by Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

The singer and actress posted different pictures of her bare face without filter, showing off the dark spots and acne on her face.

Keke Palmer noted that for the longest time, the condition of her face made her sad and she had done everything including drinking lots of water, eating right, visiting the doctor, taking medications, all to no avail.

Palmer revealed that she did not realise early on that the acne was a by-product of PCOS which has been attacking her from within her whole life.

Keke detailed her family’s history with the disease as her research led to finding things out.

She disclosed that she’s about to embark on the journey to get the help she needs and asked for prayers from everyone.

