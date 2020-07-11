Keke Palmer Replies August Alsina: “My Talent Speaks Louder Than My Looks.”

Keke Palmer has written a full page response to August Alsina’s diss, after the singer hopped on Twitter to accuse her of shading him!

In case you missed all the drama: it all started after a fan tagged Keke to a photo, suggesting that the actress was in a relationship with Alsina. keke denied the rumour, and Alsina jumped on the post to slam her, alleging that she has been dissing him all week!

“U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man,” he said in response to her confirmation that they never dated. He continued, “You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

And he said a lot more. Read it up here.

Well, Keke has replied, and she didn’t bother to name or tag him.

I wanna be mean, but I can’t. I want to post screenshots, but I won’t. I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received(cause I mean I’m not nice all the time 😜) this is about something so much bigger. I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you. I can’t fuck up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one. Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make one believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong.

See her post below:

