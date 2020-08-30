Keke Palmer Becomes First Black Woman to Host the VMAs in 33 Years

Keke Palmer is set to host the 2020 edition of the Video Music Awards (VMAs) in the early hours of Monday, August 31, 2020.

The 27-year-old actress will become the first person of colour to host the show in over 33 years since then-MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown co-hosted in 1986-87 before Palmer was even born.

This will be her first time hosting a major show, coming after she hosted the digital Shorty Awards in 2018.

Speaking with Billboard on being the first black woman to host the show in 33 years, she said,

“Personally, it meant to me, wow. It’s an opportunity for representation. Just knowing that someone who looks like me will get the opportunity to see me up there, which will make it more possible for them to see it for themselves. I want to give it my best so I can let them know what’s possible for them — and they can obviously go beyond that”.

Keke Palmer has promised to serve looks and intends to take the audience on a fun ride by marrying the things that make her unique. She also dropped hints that she would be performing songs from her newly dropped EP during the show.

