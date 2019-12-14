Kehlani Confirms Split From Rapper YG: ‘I am single and focused’

So, Khelani and YG are over.

The singer announced their spilt in a now-deleted tweet in which she said she is now single and focused, and she also shut down rumours that she’s moved on already on to Canadian artist Tory Lanez.

“Because i keep seeing this. i’m addressing it. absolutely not. we made a song for my album,” Kehlani in response to Bossip reports. “I am single. and focused.”

And this cones after YGrecently posted an Instagram story confirming their relationship problems, cryptically warning Kehlani’s admirers to back off, writing, “What Young Thug Said: Don’t get shot tryna comfort my b—h while we goin thru it. I know where n—as live. Black ops.”

The duo dated only for three months.