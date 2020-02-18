Kehlani Confirms Her Relationship With YG is Over

Just days after they dropped a song together on Valentine’s Day, Kehlani has confirmed that she and YG are really over.

The singer revealed this in a since-deleted tweet, in which she wrote, “Shit happens. Life really happens. U Jus gotta stay pure and move with love and thank god you are one of the ones that do.”

On the song, however, she gets a lot more specific. “I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition/You played the hero but you really are the villain,” she sings on the Rascals-produced song. “You called me crazy, but it was my intuition/Used me for status and the fame and recognition.”

And when a fan shared the song, saying Kehlani was “dissin the fuck outta [YG]” and that she should “leave his toxic assssss,” the singer retweeted it with the comment “i’m single luv.” This too was deleted.

