Keeping One Woman Happy is a Better Accomplishment than Sleeping with Multiple Women – Iceberg Slim

Iceberg Slim shared his thoughts on the subject of men and bragging rights when it comes to the issue of multiple sex partners.

The artist and ex-boyfriend of actress, Juliet Ibrahim who accussed him of infidelity leading to the demise of their relationship, took to his Instagram story to state that keeping a woman happy for a long time sounds more like an accomplishment than having multiple sexual partners.

Iceberg Slim noted that he didn’t understand why men would brag about bedding multiple women because sex is cheap and easy.

However, the complexity of the female gender makes for a reason to brag for men who have been able to successfully make their women happy for a long period of time.

