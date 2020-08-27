Keep the flag flying – Obi hails Nigerian appointed Justice Minister in Canada

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has congratulated Mr. Kaycee Madu on his new appointment as the new Justice Minister and Solicitor General of Alberta, Canada.

In a message from his media office, Obi hailed Madu for what he described as his exceptional and accomplishment as a politician.

Eulogising him as the first black and African born to occupy such an exalted position in Canada, Obi urged him to remain committed in his resolve to contribute more positively to society and the world in general.

“The recent appointment for Honourable Kaycee Madu as Alberta’s Justice Minister and Solicitor General, is indeed a thrilling news. Being the first black and African born to occupy such a significant position in Canada shows how committed he is to building a better society. I sincerely rejoice with him on this great achievement and wish him greater heights,” Obi said.

Obi pointed out that Madu’s achievement in Canada is a reminder that Nigerians are great people who excelled in their individual endeavours when given the right opportunities. He stated that with committed political leadership in Nigeria, and with more hard work and dedication, more global achievements will come from Nigerians.

Honourable Kaycee Madu, born and raised in South Eastern part of Nigeria, is a Member Legislative Assembly for Edmonton-South West. His announcement as Alberta’s new Justice Minister and Solicitor General was made on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 by Jason Kenney, the Premier of Alberta.

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Mr Madu relocated to Canada with his wife in 2005.

