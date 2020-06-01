‘Keep the Conversation Going’ Tiwa Savage Urges Nigerians in Powerful PSA

Tiwa Savage has released a powerful Public Service Announcement (PSA).

The musician who started the #WeAreTired hashtag took to Instagram to encourage Nigerians to keep the conversation going.

In a video she shared, Tiwa noted that she was overwhelmed that the hashtag gained as much traction as it did which just goes on to prove that people indeed want change.

The musician and mother of one encouraged everyone not to get discouraged or worried as a lot of great movements started with hashtags.

“If all you can do right now is contribute positively to the conversation online, don’t feel like it is not enough”, she said.

Tiwa Savage has been very vocal on the current issues facing Nigeria especially as it pertains to police brutality, rape and other heinous crimes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

