Keemlyf Drops Afrobeat Track, “Answer”, Feat. Sage

Keemlyf just dropped the video for his highly anticipated collaboration, ‘Answer’ featuring Kenyan singer, Chemutai Sage and gives his fans a feel-good AfroBeat sound with the beautiful vocals of Sage.

Keemlyf continues to take the Kenyan Industry by storm by featuring the accomplished singer who came through with a beautiful and infectious verse that complemented Keemlyf’s killer sound. In the video, shot in Kenya and directed by Trey Juelz, Keemlyf is seen to be serenading his love interest, Sage. All he needs is an Answer…

“Sage and I wanted to give fans a beautiful love song that you could still dance and vibe to, with rhymes and beats that get you grooving. I had an amazing time working with the super talented Sage” -Keemlyf.

