Kechi Okwuchi Speaks About Surviving the Sosoliso Crash, 15 Years After

Kechi Okwuchi is thankful.

The singer took to her Twitter to remember all those who lost their lives in the December 10, 2005 Sosoliso plane crash that claimed the lives of her friends.

“2020 has been a harsh reminder that life & death are 2 sides of the same coin and today,” she begins in the post, “the 15th anniversary of my accident, I am extremely humbled by this fact. As I continue to live for the lives lost that day, I will also live with new gratitude for life itself.”

And fans are wishing her well.

See her post:

