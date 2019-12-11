Kechi Okwuchi Speaks About Surviving the Sosoliso Crash, 14 Years After

Kechi Okwuchi is grateful to all those who have supported her journey.

The singer took to her Instagram to remember victims of the December 10, 2005 Sosoliso plane crash that claimed the lives of her friends.

“On this day 14 yrs ago, my life almost ended at 16. Today I am 30 yrs old & so grateful to God for allowing me to live for the precious souls that were lost on December 10 2005. I am also grateful to you all, for your support as I live my dream. RIP angels #NeverForgotten,” said the America’s Got Talent star on her Twitter.

And in a video shared on her Instagram, she said thanks to God.

Watch the video below: