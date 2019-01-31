Kechi Okwuchi continues to make Nigeria proud at the ongoing “America’s Got Talent The Champions” show which kicked off on Monday, January 28th.

Former winner and standout acts from different editions were invited for this new competition, and when Kechi showed up on stage, she performed “You Are The Reason” by Callum Scott.

Reacting to her performance, Simon Cowell said: “I’m going to be honest with you. I didn’t really like it that much. I actually loved it!” Then he hit the Golden Buzzer.

Reacting to this, Kechi tweeted, “That # GoldenBuzzer confirmed my growth as a singer. It was important to me not to come back sounding the same as I did on @ AGT ‘17. “I’m not the best singer in the world but I’m better.”

That #GoldenBuzzer confirmed my growth as a singer. It was important to me not to come back sounding the same as I did on @AGT ‘17.

“I’m not the best singer in the world but I’m better.”

This is what #AGTChampions allowed me to prove & for that, I’m unendingly grateful 🙏🏼☺️💕 https://t.co/g9Stn0vllS — Kechi Okwuchi (@Kechi) January 30, 2019

Watch the absolutely lovely moment below: