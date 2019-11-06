Keanu Reeves Wants to ‘Openly Share His Life’ with Artist Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant are in a relationship and fans are super happy for them.

According to People, the actor and the artist attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend, where they walked the carpet holding hands. And the photos stirred heartwarming reactions from fans all over the world who have been rooting for the actor.

Now, sources close to the couple claim they have known each other for years. “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

The source further claimed that they “started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet.”

People added:

The couple first collaborated in 2011 on Reeves’ book Ode to Happiness, with Grant providing the illustrations. The project was her first artist book and Reeves’ first book as a writer. They worked together again on the actor’s 2016 book, Shadows, in which Grant again provided the illustrations. The following year, the duo co-founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house that focuses on publishing “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres,” according to its website. Last month, the pair were photographed enjoying dinner together at Giorgio Baldi, a luxurious Italian hotspot, in Santa Monica, California.

And we are glad!