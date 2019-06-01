Keanu Reeves is being bombarded with lots of love on Twitter after declaring himself a lonely guy.

In a Jakarta Post interview, Reeves was asked to define this whole “love” ordeal, he said, “You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.”

Later, when asked a follow-up question about whether he’s “content with” that “lonely guy’ status, Reeves continued dropping calmly delivered wisdom.

“I don’t concern myself with it that much,” he said. “I’m an actor, so in terms of what you’re asking about, I have no answer.”

His comments stirred a swarm of companionship offers from fans and general strangers, and general memes on Twitter. Check out some of them below:

I wish you the best. You deserve to be happily in love. — Irma martinez (@Irmamar62508255) May 28, 2019

I am hunger games level ready to compete https://t.co/Rz6MP7VdKs — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) May 30, 2019

right wtf ive been saying for YEARS how lonely I am and Keanu Reeves does it ONCE and everyone loses their shit — mr bovine joni himself (@NathanJEllerton) May 30, 2019