Keanu Reeves Receives Lots of Love After Saying He’s a ‘Lonely Guy’

Keanu Reeves is being bombarded with lots of love on Twitter after declaring himself a lonely guy.

In a Jakarta Post interview, Reeves was asked to define this whole “love” ordeal, he said, “You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.”

Later, when asked a follow-up question about whether he’s “content with” that “lonely guy’ status, Reeves continued dropping calmly delivered wisdom.

“I don’t concern myself with it that much,” he said. “I’m an actor, so in terms of what you’re asking about, I have no answer.”

His comments stirred a swarm of companionship offers from fans and general strangers, and general memes on Twitter. Check out some of them below:

