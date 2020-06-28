Kcee’s Wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo Reveals Relationship with Late Olamide Omajuwa Alli

Social media was rife with grief after the murder of late Olamide Omajuwa Alli by her fiance and father of her 2 children, Chris Ndukwe, hit the news.

Now Ijeoma Okonkwo, wife to musician Kcee Okonkwo shared her relationship with the young and enterprising woman and revealed other details concerning Olamide’s relationship with her fiance.

In the post, Ijeoma revealed that she met met Olamide in January 2019 and they became fast friends. She went further to state that Olamide opened up about her toxic and violent relationship with her fiance who was her ex at that time and spoke of how her mother took her away from the abusive situation and helped with taking care of her and her children.

Ijeoma Okonkwo also revealed that she was beyond shocked when she heard the news of her death, going by the foreknowledge that Olamide had escaped that violent relationship and looking forward to a bright future ahead.

Olamide had apparently lost her mother and financial backbone, giving room for her manipulative ex to wade his way back into her life and convince her to go through with marriage plans.

However, her life was cut short in a murder-suicide carried out by Chris who stabbed her severally in his home in Lekki before downing poison and killing himself.

