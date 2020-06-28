Kcee’s Wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo Reveals Relationship with Late Olamide Omajuwa Alli

Social media was rife with grief after the murder of late Olamide Omajuwa Alli by her fiance and father of her 2 children, Chris Ndukwe, hit the news.
Now Ijeoma Okonkwo, wife to musician Kcee Okonkwo shared her relationship with the young and enterprising woman and revealed other details concerning Olamide’s relationship with her fiance.
In the post, Ijeoma revealed that she met met Olamide in January 2019 and they became fast friends. She went further to state that Olamide opened up about her toxic and violent relationship with her fiance who was her ex at that time and spoke of how her mother took her away from the abusive situation and helped with taking care of her and her children.
Ijeoma Okonkwo also revealed that she was beyond shocked when she heard the news of her death, going by the foreknowledge that Olamide had escaped that violent relationship and looking forward to a bright future ahead.
Olamide had apparently lost her mother and financial backbone, giving room for her manipulative ex to wade his way back into her life and convince her to go through with marriage plans.
However, her life was cut short in a murder-suicide carried out by Chris who stabbed her severally in his home in Lekki before downing poison and killing himself.
I met Olamide last year January at a seminar and we hit it off immediately…. The way we were gisting,you would think we had known each other all our lives. She even went as far as opening up about her relationship with the father of her children who was her ex then,their kids and how her mother had pulled her out of that abusive relationship, brought her back home and was taking care of her and the kids… While she spoke,I saw a young lady who had been through so much in life but was determined not to let her past define her future instead she was willing to make sure other young people don’t go through the same issues she has seen or been through in life! • I was beyond shocked when I came on Instagram last weekend and saw that she had been murdered by the same man she bore 2 children for,apparently she lost her mum and this manipulative man found his way back into her heart and pretended he had changed and got her into agreeing to marry him and start their lives together only for him to turn around and murder her… • A trust fund has been opened for Olamide’s 2 children by @ifedurosinmietti founder of @agstribe of which Olamide was a member to make sure that this innocent children that have been left behind in this world have a good education and to not allow this stigma define their lives… Please I’m appealing to all my amazing 20k+ followers,let us come together and contribute towards this noble course 🙏 Even if each of us give 500 naira to this trust fund,that would amount to 10 million naira! Please Please Please,no amount is too small please 🙏🙏🙏 May God bless us all and may we not see evil in our lifetime 🙏🙏 • To contribute,please pay to Ife Durosinmi – Etti 0010950244 gtb Thank you 🙏 • I’m sure by now, you all must have seen the story of Olamide Alli, who was horrifically killed by Chris Ndulue, her fiancé and father of her 2 kids at his home in Victory Park estate in Lagos state in the early hours of Sunday the 21st of June. He also committed suicide after. . • Olamide was very dear to the @agstribe community, an absolute hard worker and someone who deeply cared about teenagers. . • Continued in the comments