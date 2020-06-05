Kcee’s Wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo Inspires Mothers of the Boy Child in Open Letter

Ijeoma Okonkwo is inspiring mothers of male children in a heartfelt letter to her sons.

The mum of three who recently birthed her third child and second son with Five Star Entertainment act and husband, Kcee, took to Instagram to pour out her heart to her boys- King and Kanye.

In the inspiring piece, Ijeoma thanked her sons for the privilege of being their mother and went to remind them of society’s disposition towards them.

However, she enjoined her sons to embrace the scared duty of protecting the girl child and educating their peers to do same. Read heartfelt letter below.

LETTER TO MY SONS

“Dear Kanye and King,

“Thank you for giving me the privilege of being your mother, I do not take it for granted.

“Today like most days, I’m reminded that I’ve a very important job to do in your lives, which is raising you both to be perfect gentlemen.

“I know our patriarchy society would try to tell you otherwise by rubbing your ego and letting you feel like you’re larger than life and you can do whatever you want and get away with it, but that is not so… I need you to understand that it’s your duty to protect every girl/woman you encounter on your life’s journey.

“It is important that you make them feel safe anytime they are around you and also enlighten and educate your male friends on the need to protect the females at all times.

“The world is getting scarier and tougher everyday even for you as a male,ranging from sexual abuse to police brutality etc.

Everyday I pray to God to keep protecting you and shielding you away from all evil

“Never forget who you are. Never conform to the standards of the world

“You’re The chosen ones 💙💙 Love,

Mummy”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

