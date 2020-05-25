Kcee Weighs In On Ongoing Drama, Says Get Ready for More Record Label Movies

Tofunmi OluwashinaMusicNo Comment on Kcee Weighs In On Ongoing Drama, Says Get Ready for More Record Label Movies

Kcee Limpopo thinks the ongoing drama between artistes and record labels is not ending anytime soon.

In fact, he believes this is just the beginning.

The musician who recently welcomed a son with this wife, Ijeoma shared screenshots of his opinion of the ongoing gbas gbos between Cynthia Morgan, Jude Okoye and others

“You all should stay tuned for more artiste and record label movies.

E be things. Papa King!”

Kcee blames the brouhaha on the fact that the industry has no structure and government is yet to do the needful in regularising it like other sectors of the economy.

