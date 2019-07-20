KCee Teaches Fans How to Coerce Women Into Having Sex

Emotional manipulation is a thing and KCee has revealed how he coerces women into having sex with him.

Posting on his Instagram, the singer insists that barraging women with gifts and money and attention and “she is all yours.”

“For those of you that find it difficult to get the consent of a woman sexually, here are some tips that may help you,” he wrote boldly, adding, “Have a good manner of approach. Make enough money to buy her designers bags like the ones am buying now. Show emotions and affections at all times. Be in her plans and always plan with her. Send her surprise gifts. They also love flowers a lot, and above all send her money without seasoning.”

He continued, “By the time you fulfill the above mentioned obligations she is all yours already. If you can’t cope kindly ijo soapy #Saynotorape love is a beautiful thing.”

Surprisingly, right? See his post below: