Kcee Shares Adorable Picture of New Baby, Kwemtochukwu

Hello world, meet King Kwemtochukwu!

Singer Kcee has finally shared a picture of his newborn son, Kwemtochukwu.

The newest addition to the Okonkwo family is a smiling charmer from the get-go.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Limpopo’ crooner revealed the little prince came out smiling. He wrote;

“After all I came out smiling. KING 👑 is here. BMK to the world 🌍 looking for such blessings, God will give it to you IJN Amen 🙏

Official video for SWEET MARY J will be our tomorrow Friday are you ready? ❤️ cc @misseijay”.

The new mum, Ijeoma also excitedly shared a video of her cute baby on her Instagram page and made it known that she was hanging her boots as far as

making babies go.

“Dear ovaries,

“I just want to let you know that we are done for good!

No matter how much you tickle whenever I’m staring at baby King, we are not going through this process again… Thank you for giving me the most handsome boy ever as a son, I appreciate 🙏🙏 Regards,

Mummy King 🤴”