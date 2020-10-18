Kaycee Madu, First Black Canadian Minister of Justice Recounts How Police Murdered His Cousin

Kaycee Madu has recounted the horrific experience of how policemen murdered his cousin in 2013.

The First Black Minister of Justice in Canada, whose appointment was well celebrated with a congratulatory message from President Buhari himself, shared graphic photo of the incident.

Kaycee Madu who has lent his support to the nationwide #EndSARS campaign by the Nigerian youths, shared the graphic image of his cousin in a pool of blood after blood thirsty policemen killed him.

He tweeted;

“I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

“My own cousin, Chrisantus Nwabueze Lorie was murdered by Nigeroan police in April 2013.

He went on to note how he sought recourse for the crime by taking the matter up to the level of the national assembly but it was never investigated nor was justice served for the victim.

