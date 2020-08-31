Katy Perry

Katy Perry Strips Down to Underwear to Show Off Post Baby Body

Katy Perry has showed off her post-baby body for the first time since welcoming her daughter.

The new mum shared a picture of herself, stripped down to her underwear as she unashamedly showed off her figure, five short days after welcoming Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancée, Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry was in full mummy gear sporting a maternity bra and high waist pants which seems like her look for the VMAs which held in the early hours of today, Monday, August 31.

No photoshop, no filter and only her natural beauty up for display, the pop singer is rocking her ‘fupa’ and fuller figure while focusing on her daughter.

 

