Katy Perry is ready to pop any day now but the heavily pregnant singer’s fashion is still dotting all the I’s and crossing all the T’s.

The ‘Roar’ hitmaker who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, shared glowing pictures of herself and her huge bump.

Slaying in a crop top and bloomers, Perry who is expecting a daughter with fiance, Orlando Bloom, noted that she is never too pregnant for a crop top neither is she too good for a mask.

Check out the photos.

