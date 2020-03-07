Katy Perry

Katy Perry Announces Her Pregnancy in New Music Video

Katy Perry Announces Her Pregnancy in New Music Video

Congratulations to Katy Perry!

The singer announced that she’s pregnant with her first child in a new music video for “Never Worn White,” and this came days after rumours surfaced that she is expecting.

Perry showed her baby bump toward the end of the video, and fans went completely apeshit. And reacting to the hysterical excitement, she tweeted, “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore…or carry around a big purse lol.”

The 35-year-old artist is engaged to marry British Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom.

Watch her video below:

