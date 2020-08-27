Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Daughter Together

Katy Perry and her fiancée, Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

Orlando Bloom shared the news of the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom, on his Instagram page with a picture of the newborn holding her parents’ hands

The adorable black and white shot was captioned with a message on behalf of UNICEF,for whom the pop star and her partner are both goodwill ambassadors.

Congratulations to the new parents on the arrival of their daughter.

