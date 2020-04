Congratulations to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!

The singer and the actor recently revealed that they are expecting their first child together. And Perry announced they’re having a baby girl.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of Bloom’s face covered in pink icing, alongside the caption, “it’s a girl.”

And this exciting news comes after Perry first shared the news of her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in the music video for her song “Never Worn White.”

Now, check out her post: