Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Plan to Wed by the End of the Year

People Magazine has confirmed that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are ready to walk down the aisle.

According to the outlet, the couple who got engaged on Valentine’s Day are set to wed by the end of the year.

“They are using a planner to finalize all the wedding details. Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too,” says the source tot he mag. “They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”

And another source close to the couple told the mag they were staying “secretive” about their big day, but both were on the same page about wanting a “smaller and intimate” wedding.

Recall that the couple announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day, in a post in which Perry showed off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center. “Full bloom,” she captioned the image. And Bloom shared the same image on his own Instagram, captioning it, “Lifetimes.”

Fans can’t wait for their wedding!