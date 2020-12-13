Katsina School Attack: Gov Masari orders closure of all boarding schools

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state.

The directive comes in the wake of the abduction of an unspecified number of students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara by bandits in the night on Friday.

The governor spoke on Saturday when he visited the state school after a meeting with the school officials, parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as security officials.

Masari pleaded with the people to be patient, assuring them that the government would do every necessary thing to ensure the release of all the abducted students.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State police command said over 200 students have been rescued following the attack.

