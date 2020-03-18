Katsina Man boycotts wives for voting Buhari in 2015

Politics got very personal in Katsina State, north-west Nigeria after a man, Babangida Dan Kyadi, boycotted his wives for over five years after they voted for President Muhmmadu Buhari in 2015 Presidential election.

Babangida Dan Kyadi is a resident of Gafai in Katsina metropolis also fled the country since Buhari’s victory in 2015.

According to Katsina Post, Babangida is a die-hard supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had campaigned against the emergence of the then General Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s President and also asked his wives not to vote for him in 2015.

“I talked to my wives and asked them to vote for PDP in the Presidential election but they humiliated me by voting for APC and even raised it up to the viewership of the crowd who booed me.

“It really pained me and after he (President Buhari) was announced the winner of the election, I summoned them all and told them about my decision to boycott them until he finished his tenure,” he added.

Malam Babangida also informed Katsina Post that since the emergence of President Buhari as Nigeria’s President, he had not slept in the country and promised to maintain that until the end of his tenure.