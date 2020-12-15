Katsina Kidnap: ‘Leave your cows, seek help’ – Ezekwesili blasts Buhari

A former presidential aspirant, Oby Ezekwesili has told the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to leave his cows and work towards rescuing the kidnapped Katsina students.

Students numbering over 300 were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara by Boko Haram.

Writing on Twitter, Ezekwesili lamented that such kidnap could occur while Nigeria is yet to account for 112 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram six years ago.

She wrote: “President Buhari should leave his cows for once in preference for the lives of his fellow human beings. It is inhuman for a supposed leader of a country to be as uncaring as you are to the latest cries of parents of 333 Kankara boys. Why are you so inhuman Buhari?

“The outrage I feel about the tragedy of #KankaraBoys cannot be vocalized. That 6 years after Chibok Girls with 112 still unaccounted for? That two years after Dapchi girls with Leah Sharibu still unaccounted for? Now 333 Kankara boys abducted?

The biggest shame on Buhari, what exactly is the grossly incompetent and coldly indifferent Buhari really doing in Katsina State while disconsolate parents of 333 Kankara boys cry their eyes out?

“Does the President know more than we are being told about the whereabouts of those students? In October, US military forces rescued their one citizen held hostage by terrorists within our territory. Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Army should please accord highest priority to the lives of 333 #KankaraStudents and seek US support immediately.”

