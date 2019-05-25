Katsina Governor Orders Death Penalty for Cattle Rustlers, Kidnappers

Governor Aminu Masari has signed into law mandatory death sentence for anyone convicted of cattle rustling or kidnapping in Katsina State.

Similarly, the offence of rape carries the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment in addition to a fine and compensation to victim.

Gov Masari took the drastic measures after recent attacks in the state, the latest being the attack on three communities in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari local government areas leading to the death of 26 people.

In reaction to the killings President Muhammadu Buhari had summoned Governor Masari and ordered the Security Chiefs to investigate the killings.

President Buhari directed Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state and bring feedback.

The President specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadhan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.