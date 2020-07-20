Katsina governor, Masari, reveals sponsors of bandits, insurgents

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has blamed the prevailing cases of banditry and Boko Haram insurgency on the activities of some politicians who want to contest the 2023 general election.

According to him, such unscrupulous politicians are hell-bent on blackmailing the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in order to contest in the forthcoming general election.

Masari, who spoke during an interactive meeting with ward and local government chairmen of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, hailed the Nigerian military and other security agents were doing a tremendous job of ridding the country of insurgency and banditry.

He said if the other stakeholders were doing half of what the military is doing in the area of security in the last five years, Nigeria would have attained the much needed peace, ThisDay writes.

“The military and the police cannot do it alone, they don’t have the numbers, neither do they have all the equipment required to complete the fight alone. Community members have all that it takes to inform and support the fight against insecurity,” he added.

The Governor also warned APC officials in the state who are canvassing for political positions in the forthcoming election to desist or face sanction from the party.

He said that sectional politics currently being played in the state over 2023 governorship election was capable of dividing and harming its citizenry.

