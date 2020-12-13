Katsina erupts in protests over kidnap of schoolboys

Massive protests have rocked Kastina State over the abduction of many schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

Carrying various placards expressing their discontent, the protesters demanded the prompt rescue of students abducted by bandits on Friday night.

Some of the messages carried on the placards include ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.

The protest was led by a woman who identified herself as one of the mothers of the abducted students. They protested around the school’s premises, and some parts of the town.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups has threatened to mobilize students and youths to go on protest in Katsina state if the abducted students were not rescued on time.

The chairman of the North-West zone of the group, Jamiu Aliyu, who addressed a press conference in Katsina said, “We condemn in totality this barbaric act and call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits, we equally stress the inability of the government to protect those young, innocent, vibrant students from this horrible attack as uncalled for.

“Failure of the government to rescue the missing students within the shortest period, CNG will not hesitate to mobilize hundreds of thousands on the streets of Katsina state for a continuous protest, until the students are fully rescued, even if it’s going to cost our lives.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is vacationing in Katsina at the time of the dastardly raid, expressed his “shock” and condoled with affected families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

