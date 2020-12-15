Katsina Abduction: ‘Kidnappers have contacted us’ – Gov Maari tells Buhari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Monday told President Muhammadu Buhari that the abductors of students in Kankara Local Government Area of the state have contacted the state government.

“The Governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu said in a statement after Masari’s visit to Buhari in Daura.

The governor explained that security agencies had located the position of the children and expressed optimism that based on efforts made so far, “the outlook is positive.”

Governor Masari who was accompanied to the visit by his deputy, Manir Yakubu, noted that President Buhari was committed to the rescue of the schoolchildren.

The 70-year-old former Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that it was only appropriate to visit the president and give him more details of rescue efforts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

