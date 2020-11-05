Kate Henshaw Thanks 800k Twitter Followers: “600 Year of Blessings for Una!”

Kate Henshaw is thankful.

The actress has garnered over 800,000 followers on her Twitter and so has taken to her platform to express her gratitude to everyone who has clicked the follow butto.

“To my 800K followers, 600 years of blessings for una,” she wrote, adding, “Before you ask, God will provide an answer. I don’t take you for granted. Peace, love and happiness unlimited.”

See the heartwarming post below:

