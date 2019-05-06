Kate Henshaw Speaks About the Disturbing State of Affairs in Nigeria

Kate Henshaw has taken to her Twitter to share her concerns about the state of the nation.

Apparently, the actress visited the Lagos airport and was shocked to see how the airport is poorly managed: that only two scanners are functional, hence the long queues of frustrated international travelers.

“There seems to be some sick pleasure derived from seeing people suffer in Nigeria. When things are working properly it seems like an anomaly,” she said.

Adding, “Long queues of people with their luggage trying to get into the International airport because only 2 scanners are functional.”

