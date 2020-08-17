Kate Henshaw Slams Troll Who Alleged She was Paid to Say Covid-19 is Real

Kate Henshaw does not suffer fools lightly as she gives it ‘hot hot’ or better still, uses the block button.

The Nollywood screen goddess got into it with a troll who alleged that she had been paid to propagate the gospel of Covid-19 after the mother of one revealed that she had taken the test.

Sharing her experience of the test which she said was a tad uncomfortable, the troll jumped in on her thread to say “all these celebrities that have been paid to say there is Covid, God will judge you”.

Kate Henshaw didn’t let that comment slide and gave it back, replying the troll that if she ‘lands the individual better curse now’, blogs will carry her matter.

The mother of one however revealed that she wasted no time in using her block button on the said user.

