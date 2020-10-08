Kate Henshaw is Flattered After Man Proposes His Love, Says He’s Saving Money For Dowry

Kate Henshaw is absolutely flattered by a recent marriage proposal she received from an admirer.

The actress and fitness enthusiast, shared a screen shot from the prospective lover who declared his love for the screen goddess.

Taking to Twitter, Kate Henshaw posed the question how she was to respond to the DM sent to her in the early hours of the morning. She bemoaned the lack of a picture to at least know what the man looked like.

In his proposal, the unidentified man had written;.

“I cannot keep my eyes from you. I like you so much that I cannot stop thinking about you. I will like to know you more. I am saving money for your dowry, but I don’t know if I can afford it”.

How does one respond to this kind of message in the DM, in the wee hours of the morning??

No picture…..😔😔😔

Thank you oo whoever. I am flattered. pic.twitter.com/Dg9MZgUfA3 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) October 7, 2020

Well, Kate Henshaw is flattered so you might as well show yourself Mr. admirer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

