It’s hard to believe that Kate Henshaw is 49 years today.

The fitness enthusiast and actress who doesn’t look a day over 30 years shared images from her birthday shoot with internationally recognised photographer, Busola Dakolo.

The ever smiling mother of one was a bundle of energy in the behind-the-scene video she shared from the shoot.

Happy 49th birthday Kate Henshaw.

Check out Photos and video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook