Kate Beckinsale Supports Chrissy Teigen for Sharing Hospital Pictures, Reveals She Lost a Baby Too

Kate Beckinsale is standing in solidarity with Chrissy Teigen following criticism from some quarters for sharing intimate images from the hospital after losing her son.

The actress took to Instagram to defend the cookbook author stating that there’s no protocol to dealing with this kind of grief while revealing she also suffered a miscarriage in the past.

Kate Beckinsale disclosed that years ago, she lost a baby at 20 weeks and ‘absolutely collapsed inside’ given that she had kept news of the pregnancy quiet.

The Brit stated that despite the loss, the body keeps carrying on like nothing happened, going through the motions of producing milk, etc., with no baby to nurse.

She hailed Chrissy Teigen for making public how devastating and life changing the experience can be.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

