Karrueche Tran Speaks Out Against Anti-Asian Xenophobia

Karrueche Tran has taken to Instagram to speak out against the ongoing xenophobia aimed at Asians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Xenophobia is not ok!!” she wrote. “To target and discriminate against Asians is wrong!! There are Asians afraid to leave their homes! There are people who have already been hurt.”

She then pointed to an incident, in particular, a video of an “older Asian man,” before declaring that “the coronavirus is not ‘the Chinese virus.’”

This comes after the sad video of a teenager who attacked a man New York City; he kicked the man in the back and knocked him to the ground, yelling, “Fucking Chinese coronavirus.” The teen also demanded that the man to go back to his country.

See her post below: