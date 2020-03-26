‘Karma take the wheel’ – Rema rips politicians for not investing in healthcare

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Rema, has given a broadside to Nigerian politicians over their refusal to invest in hospitals in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

As the coronavirus toll continues to rise, the ‘Lady’ singer took to Twitter to lay into politicians, saying they refused to invest in hospitals because they could fly abroad whenever they felt like it and are now facing the consequences with the world on lockdown.

He wrote;

“They refused to invest in hospitals because they could fly abroad to get treatments for themselves, now countries borders closed, Karma take the wheel. 💔

Rema’s take comes after his label mate and boss, Don Jazzy, lashed out at politicians’ failure as the virus rages.