‘Karma na Shege’ – Melaye drops diss track for suspended EFCC Chair Magu [Video]

Senator Dino Melaye is back on his favourite pastime – releasing diss tracks for his political foes.

This time the object of his scorn is embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

In a whirlwind week for Magu, he was first whisked away by personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), before being suspended by the presidency to allow him to face the probe into the allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

To capture the moment, Melaye on July 7 released a new song on his Instagram page mocking the disgraced anticorruption czar.

Dino who captioned the video, “Karma na shege…..”, sang about how he warned Buhari about Magu but he didn’t listen and now he has been arrested, he went on to say that there are still so many people like Magu in the Buhari regime.

Check out the song below.

